Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $297.82. 254,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,078. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $297.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

