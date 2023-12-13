Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,575 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $155.77. 28,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average is $157.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

