Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 1,719,971 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 282.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719,971 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.34% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 398,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.2% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 174,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 455,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,235. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -122.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

