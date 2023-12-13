Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,237 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Canadian National Railway worth $181,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.11. 86,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.