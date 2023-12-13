Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 204,516 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4,446.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 144,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,635. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 176.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

