Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 638,629 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.27% of Suncor Energy worth $104,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,392,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,085,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,218 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU remained flat at $29.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. 425,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,275. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

