Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,309 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.22% of BCE worth $90,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 664,961 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of BCE by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BCE by 420.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 312,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,272. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.