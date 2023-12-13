Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $135.24 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,150 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.16% of Shopify worth $135,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. 1,327,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652,233. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

