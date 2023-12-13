Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $66.14 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,739 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Thomson Reuters worth $66,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2,647.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.35. 17,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $144.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

