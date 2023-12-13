Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.46% of Gildan Activewear worth $26,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 247,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

