Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,616 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of PDD by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

PDD Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PDD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,054. The stock has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.51. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

