Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 321,995 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,375,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321,995 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $192,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. 295,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.