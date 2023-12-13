Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,865 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.41. 126,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,270. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $430.43.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.