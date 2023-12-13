Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,865 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.41. 126,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,270. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $430.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

