Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 82,442 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,442 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $112,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB remained flat at $34.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,551. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

