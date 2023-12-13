Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.