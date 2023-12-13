Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) vs. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Financial Analysis

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 2 5 0 2.71 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 1 1 0 2.00

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $48.86, indicating a potential upside of 78.25%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.56%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $973.65 million 5.42 $187.36 million $1.30 21.08 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $691.32 million 0.94 $12.36 million ($0.32) -73.31

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 24.25% 26.08% 21.74% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -1.19% 1.57% 1.13%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers 650V SiC MOSFET, a switching solutions for solar inverters, motor drives, industrial power supplies, and energy storage systems. Further, it provides 750V SiC MOSFET for electric vehicle systems such as the on-board charge; transient voltage suppressors; silicon carbide product for industrial applications, such as solar inverters, UPS, and battery management systems. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

