Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s 8th Largest Position

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70,537 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

