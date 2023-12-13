Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

AMBA opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 942,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ambarella by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 104,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

