Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Up 5.5%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $61.02. 148,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 540,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 942,175 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,282. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 104,722 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

