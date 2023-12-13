Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

