Analysts Set Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target at $34.40

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APGE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,037,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $22,261,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.