Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $44.90

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

