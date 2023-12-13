Analysts Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) PT at $9.43

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.
MCW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.
Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.
