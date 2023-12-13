Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Price Target at $56.50

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4,583.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

