Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Target Price at $400.30

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.30.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO opened at $340.26 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $303.74 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

