Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Target Price at $400.30

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.30.
COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Shares of COO opened at $340.26 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $303.74 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Cooper Companies shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
