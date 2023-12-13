Analyzing Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Thunder Mountain Gold and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus target price of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold N/A -279.78% -27.60% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 11.89% 3.07% 2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 8.11 -$1.25 million ($0.01) -4.00 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $824.80 million N/A $602.55 million $0.38 24.38

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

