Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 7.1%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.11. 817,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,642,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $625.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 73.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

