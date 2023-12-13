Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.0 million-$67.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.8 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. 3,121,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,453. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $727.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,261,691.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

