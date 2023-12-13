Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. 950,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,887,636 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $18.58.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,691.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 10.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $732.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

