AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 374.3% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APCXW opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. AppTech Payments has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

