ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of ArcBest worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $35,679,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,232,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.68. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

