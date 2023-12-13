Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 160,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

