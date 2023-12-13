Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $623.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

