Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 285.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $623.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 121,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

