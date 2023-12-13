Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,648 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $77,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.60 to $10.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of BVN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. 90,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.97 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

