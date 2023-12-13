Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,061 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $7,004,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:NJAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. 3,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

