Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,248 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,113. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

