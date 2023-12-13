Arlington Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the first quarter valued at about $618,000.

Shares of EOCT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

