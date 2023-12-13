Arlington Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUFF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 73,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,003 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $266.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.