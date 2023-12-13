Arlington Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,788,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 112,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $961.74 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. On average, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

