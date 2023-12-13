Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF makes up about 1.7% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 11.42% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 177,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 57,493 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.