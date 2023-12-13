Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $205,000 Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOCT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOCT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. 44,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,765. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.