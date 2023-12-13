Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $94,000.

NYSE:PML traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,063. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

