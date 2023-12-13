Arlington Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 1.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 40.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 109,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,631. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

