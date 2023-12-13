Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.95 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.12. 3,848,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,788,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2889 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

