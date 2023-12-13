Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $446,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. 24,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0633 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

