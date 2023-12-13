Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,066 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 6,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.