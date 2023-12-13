Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 176,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH remained flat at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,848. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

