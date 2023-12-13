Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,647 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. 692,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,355. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

