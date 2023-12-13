Arlington Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Oceaneering International comprises 1.3% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,021. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Stories

